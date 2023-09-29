Asamoah Gyan shares vision behind Foundation's US Activities

Ghana Football legend Asamoah Gyan has opened up about the driving force behind his foundation's recent activities in the United States, shedding light on his philanthropic endeavors beyond the football pitch.

The former Black Stars captain revealed that his foundation is actively seeking valuable partnerships and exploring various opportunities that can ultimately benefit Ghanaian football.

In an interview with Peace FM, Gyan stated, "The Asamoah Foundation is looking for opportunities. We have had several meetings, and at the end of the day, these efforts will yield benefits for Ghana football. We are engaged in initiatives that will allow us to bring something substantial back home."

Gyan's commitment to nurturing young talents and promoting football development is evident in his coaching activities with kids. He holds a coaching badge and passionately supports young athletes.

"We organized a sports clinic to educate and train young talents. This is an integral part of our foundation's program and one of the reasons we are here," Gyan explained.

Furthermore, Gyan expressed his aspiration to explore coaching opportunities in the United States, emphasizing that his foundation serves as the platform through which these endeavors are pursued.

"One day, there may be an opportunity for me to contribute to coaching in the US. Overall, it falls under the umbrella of the Asamoah Foundation, which actively seeks opportunities," Gyan concluded.

Asamoah Gyan's dedication to football development and his philanthropic initiatives continue to make a positive impact, both in Ghana and beyond.