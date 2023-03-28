Asamoah Gyan should be Black Stars striker's coach, says Eric Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe, has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to appoint former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan as a striker's coach to assist struggling attackers in the senior national team.

Since Gyan's exclusion from the team in 2019, the Black Stars have had difficulty replacing the 37-year-old, with several players failing to fill his position.

Bekoe believes that even though Gyan is no longer an active player, he could use his experience to help solve the team's goal-scoring problems.

"Goal scoring is being learned, and football is scientific now and can't be compared to previous years," he said in an interview with Angel TV.

"To me, it will be prudent to get a striker's coach, in the person of Asamoah Gyan, who is our all-time top scorer. He's done it before and can help us solve our goal-scoring problems."

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's all-time top scorer, with 51 goals in 109 appearances, and has several other goal-scoring records to his name, including Africa's top scorer at the World Cup. He last played for Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.