Asamoah Gyan should be studied in schools to inspire the next generation - Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency Frank Annoh-Dompreh has suggested that former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan should be studied in schools to inspire the next generation.

His suggestion follows a series of tributes poured in by federations, football fans, and many stakeholders of the game hailing the Black Stars legend who announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Annoh-Dompreh believes commending Gyan's efforts is not enough but making him a key subject for studies in schools will not only honour him but inspire the upcoming youth.

He added that a monument could also be built to appreciate the 37-year-old who scored 51 goals in 109 appearances to become Ghana's all-time top scorer.

“A man with such great ability and talents both on and off the pitch deserves more,”

“I strongly believe this personality and vision should be studied in schools to inspire the next generation," he said on the floor of parliament.

"Again, a monument should be erected in his name to show our appreciation for the diverse contribution he has made to Ghana and the world at large.

"He is an iconic figure whose brand should be promoted to inspire other rich and endowed footballers to act likewise in the manner in which he contributed to the socio-economic development of our country.

"Speaker, he may [have] miss the golden opportunity of not qualifying Ghana to the semi-final in the 2010 World Cup.

"Nonetheless, he never missed the opportunity for restoring joy into the heart of Ghanaians with music, dance, and economic opportunities that he has offered the youth.”

Gyan also has a solid record as Africa's top World Cup scorer with six goals. The former Sunderland player has hinted at a return to the game by coaching and scouting, among other things.