Asamoah Gyan shouldn't be involved in politics - NDC MP

Rockson-Nelson Kwami Etse Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency, has criticised former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan for his recent political alignment with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Member of Parliament contends that national figures like Gyan should remain non-partisan, expressing his belief that Gyan intentionally missed the crucial penalty kick in extra time against Uruguay during the 2010 World Cup. Ghana subsequently lost in the penalty shootout during the quarterfinal clash.

Dafeamekpor alleges that Gyan's association with the NPP lends credence to the belief that his infamous penalty kick miss during the 2010 World Cup was deliberate, aimed at preventing praise for the then NDC-led government.

Gyan, a former Udinese and Sunderland striker, was recently appointed to the NPP 2024 Presidential Flag bearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s Manifesto Committee, sparking controversy and renewed scrutiny over his political affiliations.

Dafeamekpor doubled down on his allegations, stating, “There is everything wrong with that. When you are a national figure like thatâ€¦you have to remain non-partisan. I can reasonably say that it is because of partisan politics that he intentionally missed the penalty; for this government (NDC) to get all the glory, he won’t play to score the penalty.”

Had Ghana won against Uruguay, they would have become the first African nation to qualify for the semifinal stage of the World Cup. Morocco achieved this milestone at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.