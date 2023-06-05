Asamoah Gyan 'still feels young' to play despite calls of retirement

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is sure of having enough energy to continue playing football despite his absence for a long time.

The former Udinese forward has been engaging in the scouting of young talents and other businesses having last played football in 2021 when he represented Ghana Premier League side Legon cities.

While he admits that it is difficult to officially end his playing career, he feels young and energetic to play again

"If you love doing something it's difficult to stop so I'm still behind the scenes contemplating on either continuing to play or ending it," he told Asempa FM.

"I still feel young but Ghanaians always want to see you quit when you stay long in the game. It is for this reason that certain players like Richard Kingson and co retired unwillingly and that is what really costs us.

"That is when you see people missing the quality in you and wished you were still in the team. Meanwhile, you were least appreciated when you were active.

"But I am not really moved because people tend to override on your popularity to make a name with such comments."

Gyan remains Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches and also holds the record for most goals scored by an African at the World Cup.

He last featured for the Black Stars in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when Ghana lost on penalties to Tunisia in the round of 16.