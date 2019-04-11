Asamoah Gyan still Ghana's most dangerous striker - Osei Kofi

Former Ghana star Osei Kofi has insisted Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is still the team’s most dangerous striker heading into 2019 Africa Cup of Nations despite his recent struggles.

The form and fitness of the 33-year-old remain a major concern for Kwesi Appiah’s outfit, who have set their sights on ending a 37-year trophy drought at the June 21 – July 19 tournament.

So far this season, Gyan has been restricted to substitute appearances for club side Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring once in 10 appearances.

“If Gyan is not injured, which of our current other strikers surpasses him?” Osei, the joint-top scorer at the 1965 Afcon, told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“He may have scored just one league goal this season, but if he’s not injured, he’s better than most of our strikers.

“Which of our current strikers can we compare to him now? Europe is different from Africa.”

Due to his persistent struggles with injuries in recent times, Gyan, Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 106 internationals, has missed the Black Stars' last 10 games.

Kofi, however, didn't mention who he thinks will be the most crucial player for Ghana at the Afcon in Egypt.

“I can’t mention now but their performance will bring out the person,” added the 78-year-old.

“When we get to Egypt, everything will show. Let us get there first.

“Nobody is a master until he has done what he’s supposed to do to be a master.”

Black Stars will know group opponents when the Afcon draw takes place in Cairo on Friday.