Asamoah Gyan: SuperSport surprises Ghana star with cake on his birthday [VIDEO]

SuperSport surprised Asamoah Gyan with a beautiful cake to commemorate the Ghanaian star's birthday on Tuesday, November 22.

The former Black Stars captain turned 37.

Gyan is in South Africa for World Cup punditry and has been seen on SuperSport giving expert opinions on games.

Before Tuesday's first match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia, in which the favourites were shocked 2-1, the guys at SuperSport put together a surprise package for Africa's all-time World Cup top scorer with six goals.

The host stated that Gyan walked into the studio without indicating that it was his birthday, but they were fully aware and surprised him with a cake.

"My only problem is the cake looks like a Nigerian flag," Gyan said jokingly.