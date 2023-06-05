Asamoah Gyan supports Hearts of Oak amidst challenging season

Ghanaian football icon Asamoah Gyan has expressed his confidence in Hearts of Oak's ability to bounce back after a challenging season.

The Phobians have endured a difficult campaign and are on the verge of finishing the season without a trophy, while also facing the threat of relegation heading into the final matchday of the Ghana Premier League.

In a recent interview with Asempa FM, Gyan shared his thoughts on the situation, saying, "When you watch Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, you expect them to be at the top. With Hearts of Oak, I believe they will make a comeback."

Gyan's words hold weight, considering his vast experience and success in Ghanaian and international football. The renowned striker's endorsement will serve as a morale boost for the Hearts of Oak players and fans alike.

The Phobians suffered a setback in their penultimate game, succumbing to a defeat against Real Tamale United in Accra. This loss has put them in a precarious position, with the threat of relegation looming over their heads.

They must avoid defeat in their final game against Berekum Chelsea to stay up after winning the league in 2021.