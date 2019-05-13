Asamoah Gyan thanks Kayserispor teammates after heroics against Kasimpasa

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has expressed his gratitude to Kayserispor teammates after he came off the bench to score a brace in their 2-1 victory over Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Liga on Sunday.

With the Yellow and Gold lads trailing 1-0 at half time courtesy Syam Ben Yousseff goal, coach coach Hikmet Karaman replaced Atila Turan with Asamoah Gyan in the 55th minute as they went in search of a victory.

The substitution quickly yielded as the Ghana international pulled his side level with a diving header in the 74th minute.

The 33-year-old poacher sent fans at the Kadir Has Stadium into a wild celebration after he headed home Bernard Mensah's cross in the 79th minute to win the match for the hosts.

In the aftermath of the match, Gyan took to his twitter handle to thank his teammates for the role they played in his heroics.

"I always tell people, patience is key. It takes a day to change everything. Thanks to my team mates for the victory today. Also I will like to thank the fans for their patience and trusting in me. God bless you all. On to the next.

Injury has once again plagued his season this term but has managed five goals in sixteen matches in all competitions.