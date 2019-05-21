Asamoah Gyan to continue playing at club level despite Ghana retirement

In-form forward Asamoah Gyan will continue his club football career despite announcing his international retirement.

The ex-Ghana captain announcing his retirement from the national team, just 32 days to the Nations Cup in Egypt over captaincy row.

The 33-year old stated he will not play for the national team again after he was told by coach kwesi Appiah, another player will be handed the arm band in Egypt.

Gyan has had a glittering career with the Black Stars, having played 106 times and scoring 51 goals for Ghana.

He is the country's all time leading scorer and Africa's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup with 6 goals from 11 games.

The ex-Sunderland attacker will continue his club career at Kayserispor as the Turkish season comes to an end next week.

His contract with the Turkish Super Lig side comes to an end in the summer, but there are reports he might be extending his stay with the club.

Gyan is also reportedly on the radar of club in the Arabian gulf.