Asamoah Gyan to watch Baby Jet U16 tournament qualifier in Kumasi this weekend

Legend Asamoah Gyan will be the special guest of honour this weekend for the Ashanti Regional qualifier of the 2019 Baby Jet Under-16 tournament.

The former Sunderland star will be watching youngsters at the Wesley College Park in Kumasi on Saturday and Sunday.

Gyan was not around for the final of the inaugural tournament last year and now that he is in town he wants his presence to be felt.

The Baby Jet Under-16 tournament has been christened after Gyan who is Ghana all-time top scorer.