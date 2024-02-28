Asamoah Gyan unfazed by criticism over role in Bawumia's 2024 campaign team

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has expressed his indifference towards public opinion regarding his recent appointment to serve on Dr Mahamadu Bawumia's 2024 campaign team.

Gyan, who was appointed to the Manifesto Committee of the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer for the upcoming elections, will lead the "Youth and Sports" manifesto sub-committee, actively communicating the sports aspect of Dr Bawumia's manifesto upon completion.

While his acceptance onto Bawumia's team has sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with some criticizing the former Sunderland player, Gyan remains unfazed.

"They have their own opinions," remarked Gyan during the inauguration of the NPP's Campaign Team for the 2024 general elections at Alisa Hotel.

"I have been there [before]. I have been to Stadia, been booed in front of 80,000 people, I am used to it."

"At the end of the day, the work shows. Sometimes, you go to the enemy's territory and you come out with applause. I have confidence in myself and I know what I can do to help. I am here to help because of my 20 years of experience. I can't just sit at home and keep it. I have to share with the new generation to benefit from it."

"At the end of the day when everything is said and done, we see what we did or what we couldn't do. The criticisms will come. It is also good for me personally and for my team to push harderâ€¦"

The committee's mandate includes conducting a thorough review of the party’s previous manifestos from the 2016 and 2020 elections.