Asamoah Gyan unfazed over media criticism of his form, focused on excelling for Ghana

Kayserispor striker Asamoah Gyan is not getting bogged down by criticisms about his lack form in the media.

The Ghana captain is struggling for game time with the Anatolian Stars where he has managed just three appearances.

But coach Appiah decided to recall him despite the lack of playing opportunities.

However, Gyan is remaining focused on the task ahead.

''You are the journalists you are saying it. We have about 34 million population here so you are the ones saying it not Ghanaians,'' Gyan fired during Monday's media engagement.

''The reason why we are here is to make everybody happy and win.''