Asamoah Gyan unhappy with Black Stars - Laryea Kingston

Ex-Ghana international has claimed that former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan remains displeased with the transfer of his captaincy to Andre Ayew.

Asamoah Gyan, who had led the team for seven years saw his role handed to Andre Ayew by then coach Kwesi Appiah with the former Sunderland striker being named 'General captain.

The decision which was taken before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) marked the beginning of several speculations within the camp of the national team.

Kingston expressed Asamoah Gyan's discontent with the handling of the leadership transition. According to him, he also endured a comparable situation during his career and understands Gyan's dissatisfaction.

Much like his own experience, Kingston believes Gyan harbours similar sentiments regarding how the transfer of leadership was executed.

"Look at someone like Asamoah Gyan, Dede Ayew got the captaincy by force so if you are speaking to Asamoah now he is not happy. Myself, what they did to me for so many years I never supported the Black Stars but just recently I sat down and said it's over let me focus", he added.

Since the change of captaincy, Ayew has led the team to three major tournaments - the 2021 and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON and the 2022 World Cup. Unfortunately, Ghana bowed out in the Group stage in all the competitions.

They are however hoping to bounce back in their upcoming games.