Asamoah Gyan urges patience and time for new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has called for patience and time for the newly assembled technical team and Black Stars to succeed.

This comes after the team recorded a narrow 1-0 win against Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Black Stars, who are seeking to make a ninth consecutive Afcon appearance, now sit at the top of Group E with seven points after three games, thanks to Antoine Semenyo's stoppage-time strike.

"The players were under immense pressure, and the weather condition was not favourable for them, so you could see they were struggling, their movement was a bit slow, but the most important thing is getting the victory," Gyan told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

"It's a gradual process, we have a new coach who is building a team, for me, I think securing the three points was the most important thing although we didn't have the best of games in football, a win is the most important thing. Let's support and be patient with the team," he added.

Ghana will travel to Luanda for the reverse leg in the matchday four games on Monday, March 27. A win for the Black Stars will all but ensure qualification to next year’s tournament in Ivory Coast.