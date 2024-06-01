Asamoah Gyan urges patience with youthful Black Stars in transitional phase

Asamoah Gyan has called on football fans to be patient with the young crop of Black Stars players as the team navigates through a transitional phase.

Ghana have struggled to secure a victory this year, including a 2-0 defeat to Nigeria in an international friendly in March, following their early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Despite these challenges, the team is expected to perform better in their upcoming matches against Mali and the Central African Republic in the ir third and fourth qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup later this month.

Gyan acknowledges that the four-time African champions are not currently at their peak and urges Ghanaians to support coach Otto Addo and the players during this period.

“For me, everything is possible. It depends on the playing body. We have very young players coming up that can make a difference," Gyan told TV3. “There’s a good blend of youth and experience. It all depends on the team. We shouldn’t put pressure on them. If results don’t come, you see criticism, but this is a different generation altogether that is under rebuilding. Any win is a bonus. It is a gradual process; let them play their game."

Ghana has earned three points from two games in the qualifiers and cannot afford to drop any more points as they face Mali in Bamako on June 6, followed by a match against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi four days later.

Gyan's plea for patience reflects a broader understanding of the challenges facing the Black Stars as they seek to rebuild and find their form ahead of future competitions.