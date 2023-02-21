Asamoah Gyan visits the Christian Atsu family, comforts late player's twin sister

Asamoah Gyan has visited the family of late Christian Atsu following the tragic death of the former Ghana player.

The ex-Black Stars captain signed the book of condolence as he mourns the passing of the player.

Atsu was found dead on Saturday February 18, 2023 after 12 days of being trapped under rubble following the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

"I was at the house of our brother Christian Atsu, to commiserate with them. Rest in the bosom of the lord my brother," wrote Gyan on Twitter.

Atsu and Gyan were close during their time together with the national team of Ghana.

The 31-year-old's body arrived in Ghana on Sunday and preparations ahead of his burial has started, with the government of Ghana promising to ensure a befitting send off is given the player.

Atsu made 65 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring nine goals for the Black Stars. He was best player at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.