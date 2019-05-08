Asamoah Gyan wants his "biggest legacy" to be winning the AFCON with Ghana

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed that his ultimate goal with the senior national team is to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

The striker says not winning the competition has remained a major source of concern for him and his teammates.

The 33-year old is expected to lead the team in Egypt and has already set the target of winning the tournament for the country.

"Not winning the AFCON is a major worry for us the players," he told Kessben FM. "In our private conversation, we the players talk a lot about this AFCON."

"I have tried a lot for my country but the biggest legacy I want to leave is winning the AFCON trophy for Ghana."

Ghana has not won the Nations Cup since 1982, having come close on three times.

Coach Kwesi Appiah will be announcing his team for the tournament next month, with the team scheduled to camp in the UAE as part of preparation.