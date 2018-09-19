Asamoah Gyan will be president of Ghana – Prophet predicts

Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi popularly known as Eagle Prophet who is the Founder and General Overseer of God’s Crown Chapel has predicted that Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan will one day become the president of Ghana.

Giving a sermon in one of his church services, he stated that he was one of the few prophets who predicted victory for the former footballer and now president of Liberia, George Opponh Weah and have high hopes that Asamoah Gyan will become one of the greatest presidents the country will ever have.

Prophet Oduro has for sometime accurately been predicting a lot of impending events which ended happening and we hope this comes through considering the influence and money he [Asamoah] has.

According to him, he saw the collapse of the 5 banks which have now been consolidated into one bank by the Bank of Ghana; a prediction he made on 31st December 2017.

In November 2017, the founder and General Overseer of God’s Crown Chapel, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi during a live church service urged his congregation to pray intensely for the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, and his family because of impending calamity.

