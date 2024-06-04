Asamoah Gyan: Young Black Stars can shine with patience and planning

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan urges patience for the Black Stars ahead of crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month.

The Black Stars face Mali and the Central African Republic on June 6th and 10th respectively, needing points to solidify their position in Group I.

Despite a mixed start with one win and one loss, Gyan sees a bright future for the young team, even a potential Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) victory.

"We need a five-year plan," Gyan stressed in a Peace FM interview. "Winning Afcon now is a bonus, but with patience, we can build a team to achieve great things."

He highlighted the talent and potential of the young players. "They have a future. Let's give them patience and build the team. Everything will be fine," Gyan concluded.

Ghana, with three points, aims for victories in the upcoming matches to stay on track for the World Cup in North America.

Black Stars have qualified for four of the last five World Cup tournaments, and hope to secure a place in the next tournament to be staged in the USA, Mexico and Canada.