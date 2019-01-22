Asamoah Gyan's Baby Jet Airlines to start operations next month

Asamoah Gyan's Baby Jet Airlines is expected to start operations next month (February).

The Ghana captain secured the license in 2018 but could not obtain an Air Operator Certificate to start work.

Baby Jet Airlines might not have convinced authorities enough in the areas of business operation manuals, aircraft acquisition, crew and management information.

"This year, we are looking at new operational areas that will bring in more customers or tourists, so, we are linking more of our projects with the tourist centres,” adding that, “apart from Passion Air, we also have Unity Air now operating, and we are expecting Baby Jet Airlines, which will be on stream by next month, and we have others also going through the processes, so, at least, we should have about five by close of the year,'' Deputy Minister of Aviation, Kwabena Otchere Darko.