Asamoah Gyan's Baby Jet U16 tournament to be broadcast on SuperSport

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has announced that the highly anticipated third edition of the Baby Jet U16 African Championship will be broadcast on the popular pay TV channel, SuperSport.

Gyan expressed his excitement about the partnership deal through his official Twitter handle, highlighting the significance of the tournament as a platform for young footballers to showcase their skills.

In a tweet, Gyan wrote, "IT STARTS HERE! Our kids will be on SuperSport during the Baby Jet U16 tournament, one of the biggest platforms for any upcoming footballers to exhibit his or her skills. Thanks, SuperSport TV for coming on board."

The Baby Jet U16 African Championship is scheduled to take place at the Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana from June 6th to 13th. This edition of the tournament is particularly noteworthy as it expands its reach beyond Ghana's borders, with teams from Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Burkina Faso, and Cote d'Ivoire joining the competition.

Gyan's involvement in the tournament adds prestige and draws attention to the event. As a Ghanaian football legend, Gyan's endorsement of the Baby Jet U16 African Championship underscores its importance in identifying and nurturing young football talent across the African continent.

SuperSport's decision to broadcast the tournament further enhances its visibility and offers a valuable platform for young players to display their skills. Football enthusiasts and fans of emerging talent can eagerly anticipate watching the matches and witnessing potential future stars in action on the SuperSport channel.

The partnership between the Baby Jet U16 African Championship and SuperSport exemplifies Gyan's commitment to promoting youth football and creating opportunities for young players to shine on a larger stage.