Asamoah Gyan's biggest goal was to win AFCON for Ghana, says Agyemang-Badu

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, has revealed that Asamoah Gyan's ultimate ambition was to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for Ghana.

Gyan, who recently announced his retirement from football at the age of 37, has played in two AFCON finals with the Black Stars, but unfortunately, the team finished as runners-up in both 2010 and 2015.

In a recent interview with Connect FM, Agyemang-Badu shared insights into Gyan's aspirations for the national team.

"The African Cup of Nations was his ultimate goal; he wanted to win it for Ghana, and that was his dream," Agyemang-Badu revealed.

He also spoke of Gyan's instrumental role in his own career, mentioning how Gyan introduced him to the Udinese board as his younger brother, which greatly aided his settling in. "Asamoah Gyan played a significant role in my European career, and I am grateful to him," expressed Badu.

While Gyan dedicated himself to representing the nation, Agyemang-Badu disclosed that his dear friend felt a sense of disappointment for not achieving his biggest aim of winning the AFCON trophy for Ghana.

"Asamoah Gyan gave everything to the nation, but one thing that most of his close friends know is that his biggest aim was to win the AFCON trophy for Ghana, but unfortunately, he couldn't achieve that, and sometimes he feels hurt," Agyemang-Badu shared.

Gyan finishes his career as Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals.