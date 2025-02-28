Asamoah Gyan’s character is rare - Ex-Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah

Former Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah has hailed Asamoah Gyan's exceptional character, stating that it's a rare quality that's difficult to replicate.

Appiah played alongside Gyan at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and understands why finding a suitable replacement has been challenging.

Appiah, speaking to Flashscore in an interview, described Gyan's calibre and quality as "not produced that often." He acknowledged that Ghana has promising attackers like Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo, but consistency is key to filling the void left by Gyan.

Gyan's legacy continues to inspire Ghana's emerging talents, and Appiah hopes that one of them can replicate his impact on the international stage.

With the Black Stars searching for a new talisman, Appiah's comments highlight the significance of Gyan's character and the challenge of finding someone to match his exceptional qualities.