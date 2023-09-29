Asamoah Gyan's Foundation seeks opportunities for Ghanaian football in United States

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has opened up about the driving force behind the recent activities of his foundation in the United States.

Beyond his celebrated football career, Gyan's philanthropic efforts have taken centre stage, with his foundation actively pursuing partnerships and avenues for positive impact.

Recently, Gyan took the lead in conducting a youth clinic session for budding football talents at Tampa Bay Rowdies during his visit to the United States.

Gyan expressed his foundation's commitment to exploring opportunities that will ultimately benefit Ghanaian football.

"The Asamoah Foundation is looking for opportunities. We have held several meetings, and in the end, these initiatives will benefit Ghana football. We are doing things that will help us bring something home," Gyan explained.

He also discussed the activities carried out under his foundation, including coaching young players.

"When you look at what was going on, like me coaching kids, all these are under my foundation. They have seen that I have the coaching badge and I can help the kids. We organized a sport clinic to teach the kids; it is part of the program and the reason we are here. One day, there will be an opportunity that I can coach in the US; all around it is under the Asamoah Foundation looking for opportunities," Gyan said.

Gyan's foundation is not only focused on nurturing talent but also on forging partnerships and initiatives that have a meaningful impact, both in Ghana and beyond.