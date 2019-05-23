Asamoah Gyan's inclusion in the Black Stars team will cause problems in camp- Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe

Former Ghana FA President Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe believes the inclusion of Asamoah Gyan in the Black Stars provisional squad for the pre-AFCON camping will cause problems for the team.

According to the the astute politician, Gyan should have stuck to his decision to quit the national team.

"I was expecting Asamoah Gyan to stick to his decision," he told Starr FM. "I am shocked he is included in the Black Stars squad for the tournament.

"For me, I think his inclusion will create problems for the team. Even if he is not playing well, he will pretend to be doing something for the team and it will be a problem.

“I can tell you with my experience in football as far back as my Hearts of Oak days in the eighties, this has totally destroyed our chances. Totally. I am telling you. They should forget about it.

“Other countries are not sleeping. Even Mauritius now and you go a battlefield with a fragmented front there’s no way you can win. This has totally destroyed Ghana’s chances,” he stated.

Asamoah Gyan on Monday announced his decision to quit the national team after he was told he would not be the captain in Egypt.

But the 33-year old rescinded his decision after the President Nana Akufo-Addo intervened.