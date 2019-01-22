Asamoah Gyan's manager Sammy Anim Addo hails Kotoko over CAF Confederation Cup heroics

Asamoah Gyan's manager Samuel Anim Addo has heaped praise on Kotoko for securing passage to the group stage of the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors qualified to the group stage for the first time in 11-years after a 5-3 aggregate win over Coton Sport.

The Ghanaian giants recorded a 2-1 win over the Cameroonian side on Sunday at home to complete the remarkable return to African football.

And Gyan's long-time business manager, Samuel Anim, who was in Kumasi to watch the game, has lavished praises on the team.

"I want to congratulate Asante Kotoko football club, the team led by Dr Kwame Kyei, CEO George Amoako a very good friend of mine and all the management members. Mr Sarpong, Nana Kwame Dankwah, Edmund Ackah and co have done a wonderful job.

"I would also like to congratulate the Premier League clubs for their massive show of solidarity and support. It was really refreshing seeing all the top brass of the other clubs in attendance. This is what we need in Ghana football.

"We need to bring back our game. If the game has to grow, we need to stay united and focus. There is a lot of potential in football and we must work collectively.

Kotoko is sponsored by Paradise Pac Mineral water - a company owned by Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and his manager has insisted the water company will continue to support the Porcupine Warriors.

"It was a great atmosphere, lovely and Paradise Pac mineral water is delighted to be part of the Kotoko history.

"Paradise Pac will continue to support Kotoko. The fans love it and they should keep enjoying it. Water is life and we'll be behind them.

"We will continue to increase the package as we journey on. Asamoah Gyan has insisted he will continue to support this great club in which ever way he can. He is committed to his promise to the club."

Ghana Premier League sides Dreams FC and Liberty Professionals are also sponsored by the water company.

Kotoko have drawn Zambian sides Zesco United and Nkana as well as Sudanese side Al Hilal in group C.