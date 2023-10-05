Asamoah Gyan's manager Samuel Anim Addo fails to retain Ghana FA Executive Council seat

Samuel Anim Addo has failed to retain his seat on the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) at the GFA Congress held in Tamale on Thursday.

Anim Addo, who is the business manager of former Ghaan captain, was hoping to retain his seat as one of the three Division One representatives on the council after serving for the first four years.

However, during the elections, he failed to garner enough votes making him finish out of the top three among the five candidates who contested.

The vice president of the Association, Mark Addo topped the polls with 32 votes to retain his place on the council which was closely followed by Gideon Fosu who also recorded 29, one more than third-placed Eugene Nobel Amon Noel.

Surprisingly Anim Addo who was touted as one of the favourites for the election received an underwhelming number of votes, 13 finishing bottom in the rankings behind Alexander Ababio who got 15 votes.

While Anim Addo would have to wait for another four years to test his luck, the three elected members from the Division One category will join five members namely Dr Randy Abbey, Frederick Acheampong, Nana Oduro Sarfo, James Kwesi Appiah and Kingsley Osei Bonsu who won the five Premier League slots for the executive council. They will also be joined by Gifty Oware Mensah who received an overwhelming endorsement to become the women's football representative on the council.

Earlier during the Congress, Kurt Okraku was re-elected for a second term after going unopposed due to the disqualification of his competitor George Afriyie.