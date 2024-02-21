Asamoah Gyan's past generosity recalled amidst Black Queens bonus dispute

Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan's compassionate act in 2016 has been brought to light as a current dispute over unpaid bonuses for the Black Queens unfolds.

The current team is reportedly owed $7,500 for qualification matches in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations and Olympic Games qualifiers.

Journalist Jerome Otchere drew attention to the incident in 2016 when Gyan came to the rescue of the Black Queens during times of financial hardship due to unpaid bonuses. Otchere questioned the state of football and sports administration in Ghana, emphasising the need for prompt payment to the national women's team.

"Eight years on, there’s still disquiet over their unpaid bonuses for three games from October 2023. How’s Ghana football and sports in safe hands?" Otchere queried in a social media post. He urged the Ministry of Youth and Sports to address the situation promptly with the hashtag #PayBlackQueens.

Journalist Benedict Owusu added context to the issue, recalling that after the Black Queens won gold at the 2015 African Games in Congo Brazzaville, Asamoah Gyan provided financial support. Gyan confirmed the gesture, stating that he gave them $10,000 in Congo and promised an additional $30,000 if they won the tournament, which he paid after their victory.

Amidst the growing row over unpaid bonuses, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has responded to the calls, assuring the Black Queens that their bonuses will be settled on Thursday afternoon before their crucial Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia on Friday.