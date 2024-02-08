Asamoah Gyan's presence at Bawumia's event fuels speculation about political aspirations

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan made a notable appearance at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's recent National Address in Accra.

The prominent footballer was among the attendees at the prestigious Kofi Ohene Konadu auditorium, located at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

His presence at the event, which marked the Vice President's unveiling of his vision for Ghana in his bid to become the next president of Ghana, has fueled speculation about his potential involvement in the political landscape.

In an interview with Asempa FM, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku, urged Ghanaians to keep an eye on Asamoah Gyan.

Awuku, a leading figure in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), stated, "Watch out for Asamoah Gyan. Dr Bawumia loves people with ideas, so watch out for Asamoah Gyan. He is his good friend. You will hear from him. He is one guy who has solid ideas in the area of sports. He is an iconic figure as well."

Awuku's comments have sparked conversation on social media, with many Ghanaians suggesting that Asamoah Gyan could be in line for a top sports position if Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is elected president at the end of the 2024 General Election.

While neither Gyan nor Bawumia has confirmed any such plans, the possibility remains an exciting prospect for sports enthusiasts and Ghanaians alike.