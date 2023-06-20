Asamoah Gyan's Top Memorable Goals: Relive the Magic

Asamoah Gyan ended an illustrious career with the record of being Ghana's all-time top scorer as well as Africa's leading scorer at the World Cup.

The former Ghana captain scored over a half-a-century of goals for the Black Stars of Ghana in a career which spanned almost two decades.

Gyan remains arguably the best player to emerge out of the West African country and he is revered globally for his contributions to the sport.

Out of his 51 goals for Ghana, here are the top ten strikes by the legendary forward.

Gyan versus Czech Republic

The former Ghana striker needed only a minute to score his first World Cup goal, which came against Czech Republic in Germany 2006. The striker beautifully controlled a Stephen Appiah pass before firing home with his left foot.

🇬🇭Asamoah Gyan scored the fastest goal at the 2006 World Cup against a 🇨🇿 Czech Republic side ranked 2nd in the world at the time.pic.twitter.com/HA2vSyFQXK — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) June 20, 2023

Gyan versus USA

Gyan scored three times against the USA, including two at the World Cup. His last goal for the Black Stars was also against the Yankees. All three goals make the list and perhaps the most important being at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Gyan versus Germany

He almost won the game against Germany for Ghana at the World Cup in 2014. Gyan received a brilliant pass from Sulley Muntari before skillfully hammering it past Manuel Neuer.

🇬🇭Asamoah Gyan scored this goal against Germany who were eventual winners of the 2014 World Cup. Game ended in a 2-2 draw and adjudged one of the top games of tournament. 🔥pic.twitter.com/DKfOHrmZXX — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) June 20, 2023

Gyan versus Nigeria

In a less-fancied Black Stars team, Asamoah Gyan rose high to score a semi-final winner against Nigeria as Ghana reached the final of AFCON 2008 in Angola.

Gyan versus Algeria

Arguably the most important goal Gyan ever scored for the Black Stars. He had to leave his sick bed to score a last minute winner as Ghana beat Algeria.

🇬🇭Asamoah Gyan scored this goal when Ghana was heading out of AFCON 2015... Black Stars finished the tournament as runners up...🔥pic.twitter.com/IM3zlcQ5yb — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) June 20, 2023

Gyan versus England

In a friendly in 2011, the Black Stars forward dummied the defenders of England before scoring a sensational goal in the 1-1 draw.

🇬🇭 ⚽️ Asamoah Gyan scored this historic goal against England at Wembley. Easily one of his best for Ghana🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EDpWtjx05O — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) June 20, 2023

Gyan versus Niger

The legendary forward scored a lot of goals at the Africa Cup of Nations and one of his best goals was against Niger.

An absolute legend of the game 🔥 The Ghanaian footballing icon, Asamoah Gyan hanged up his boots 💫 One of the best to ever do it 🌟@GhanaBlackstars | @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 pic.twitter.com/NX2DRPgegL — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 20, 2023

Gyan versus Mali

Gyan was also good at set pieces and his best delivery was in an AFCON game against Mali.