Asamoah Gyan's water company seals sponsorship deal for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko sealed a two-year sponsorship deal with purified water producers Paradise Pac Mineral Water on Thursday.

The deal, worth GHc 363,200 with GHc 240,000 as the cash component, will take effect from 1 November, 2018.

Paradise Pac, owned by Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, will replaces Everpure Drinking water whose partnership with club end's at the end of October 2018.

''This is the best water supply partnership we have obtained so far. Though the contract is initially a two-year term, we hope to move beyond the period," Asante Kotoko CEO George Asamoah said penning the contract.

Gyan disclosed that he chose to partner Kotoko because it is the best way to promote his company.

He said: "My company is proud to partner the club with the largest support base in Ghana. I have come to join forces with Kotoko to help promote my company. I am optimistic that I will realise my goals at the end of the deal.

"Kotoko is one of the best clubs in Africa and partnering them is a great step as the President of Paradise Pac drinking water and a supporter of the club."