Asamoah, Odonkor to feature in Germany legends game against Italy

Gerald Asamoah and David Odonkor have been named in the Germany legends team to face Italy in a friendly encounter on October 8th.

The duo with Ghanaian heritage will join other Germany legends for the game which will take place in Ronhof Sports Park in Fürth.

The purpose of the game is to strengthen the relationship between the two European giants.

Gerald Asamoah and David Odonkor represented Germany at international levels and were part of the 2006 FIFA World Cup team that famously lost to eventual champions Italy on home soil.

Asamoah played 46 times for Germany scoring six goals with Odonkor featuring 16 times and had one goal for the Die Manshaft.

Below is the squad for the game: