Asanko Mines in talks with Kotoko to become headline sponsors

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are set to receive a bumper sponsorship package from Asanko Mines as talks between the two parties are far advanced.

As reported by Oyerepa Sports in April 2019 about a possible partnership between Asanko mines and Asante Kotoko, further reports indicates that the two parties have reached advance stages of their negotiations where the mining company wants to become headline sponsors of the Kumasi based team to take over from MTN Ghana.

Our investigations has revealed that Asanko Gold Mine is ready to pay more than what MTN pays to Kotoko so they are advertised on the front space of the porcupines' jersey.

A source at Asanko Gold tells Oyerepa Sports a meeting held earlier this week between officials of Kotoko and Asanko was fruitful as they await a confirmation from Kotoko to agree to make them the headline sponsors of the club because they are ready to pay twice what the current headline sponsors pay for Kotoko.

Communication giants MTN are the current headline sponsors of Asante Kotoko