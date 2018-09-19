Asante Kokoto PRO Sarfo Duku dismisses C.K Akunnor appointment reports

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko Lawyer Sarfo Duku has refuted reports that his outfit are on the verge of naming Charles Akunnor as coach.

The Porcupine Warriors are without a substantive coach following the resignation of Fabin after only seven months in charge of the club, citing personal reasons for his departure.

Reports suggest that the Kumasi-based giants are in advanced talks with the former Hearts of Oak gaffer to replace Paa Kwesi Fabin.

Akunnor was spotted in Kumasi last weekend with friends around the secretariat of the club and that has fuelled speculations about his future since he is currently unattached.

However, the club’s scribe has played down the reports, insisting they are locked in negotiations with several coaches but have not settled on anyone yet.

“We are in talks with coaches but we haven't settled on anyone yet hence the reports of we signing a two year contract with CK Akunnor is not true,” Lawyer Duku told Happy FM.

“In due time the team will come out with a name of the coach to manage Kotoko after we all agree on the terms and conditions.”

“We need a firm coach that everyone will have confidence in him.”