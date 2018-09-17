Asante Kotoko accept Paa Kwesi Fabin resignation but coach must pay off club

Asante Kotoko have accepted to part ways with head coach Paa Kwasi Fabin but the former Ghana U17 trainer must pays off the club.

Fabin, who resigned last Wednesday, did not rescind his decision after a meeting with the Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei, on Sunday.

But the coach must comply with Section 12.3 of his contract which states: ''If the Head Coach terminates this Agreement before the expiry of the term hereby granted or any extension thereof, he shall to the club the sum equivalent to the sums due him for the unexpired period of the contract.''

The club's Director of Communications, Lawyer Sarfo Duku, told asantekotokosc.com: ''Paa Kwasi Fabin has told the Executive Chairman that he cannot continue as head coach of Kotoko.

''Management’s position is that we cannot stop him, but then he must comply with the contract, and we would use every legitimate means to make sure that he does that.''