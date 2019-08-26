Asante Kotoko accumulate $110,000 as gross income from gate proceeds against Kano Pillars

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko grossed about $110,000 from gate proceeds in the CAF Champions League game against Kano Pillars on Sunday.

Fans of the club thronged in huge numbers to fill the Baba Yara Sports stadium for the second leg clash against the Nigerian side.

According to reports from Kumasi, the team grossed about GHC 590,000, which is around a $110,000.

Over 30,000 fans were present to support the Porcupine Warriors on Sunday.

Asante Kotoko defeated Kano Pillars 2-0 to progress to the next stage of the competition 4-3 on aggregate where they set up a date with Tunisian giants Etoiule Sportive Du Sahel.

The same numbers will be expected for the game against Etoile on September 15.

Last season, similar numbers were recorded as the Porcupine Warriors reached the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup.