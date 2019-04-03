Asante Kotoko agree in principle to let star forward Sogne Yacouba leave

Management of Asante Kotoko have agreed to allow Burkinabe forward Sogne Yacouba to leave the club if the right offer comes, according to Nana Kwame Dankwa, the club's Accra representative.

Sogne Yacouba is set to leave the club to join an unnamed European side after offers came flooding following his impressive form for the Reds.

According to sources close to the player, clubs from Czech Republic and Portugal have began talks with the players representatives.

“We've agreed in principle to let Yacouba Songne leave but as we speak, Asante Kotoko hasn't received any offers though his agent claims otherwise. He'll continue to honour the 1 year left on his contract till the club receives a good offer," Nana Kwame told Sikka Sports.

The striker has been in stupendous form for the Porcupine Warriors this season, helping the Kumasi based club reach the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in eleven years.

The former Stade Malien forward has also attracted interest on the continent, with seven times Africa champions Al Ahly reported to have tabled an offer of $ 1.5 million.

Sudanese giants Al Hilal and Al Merreick has also shown interest in the attacking beast.