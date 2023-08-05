Asante Kotoko agree to sign Berekum Chelsea forward Kalo Ouatarra

Berekum Chelsea striker Kalo Ouatarra is close to joining Asante Kotoko ahead of the upcoming season.

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions are set to begin pre-season soon and are working to get their targets on time.

The Berekum Chelsea forward appears to be identified by the Porcupine Warriors as one with the necessary abilities to complement their attack.

An agreement is believed to be in place between Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea over the transfer fee of the player with a medical examination anticipated to follow up soon.

The 21-year-old striker is believed to have neared agreement on personal terms as well and could reunite with his teammate Henry Ansu who is also on the verge of joining Asante Kotoko.

When the deal is confirmed, the striker is expected to help the team reach higher heights in the upcoming season as they aim to improve upon last season's performance which saw them finish fourth in the Ghana Premier League while getting knocked out in other competitions.