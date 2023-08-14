Asante Kotoko agrees to sign Bofoakwa Tano defender Samuel Asamoah

Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Bofoakwa Tano FC defender Samuel Asamoah as part of their efforts to strengthen the team ahead of the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old has signed a three-year deal for Asante Kotoko pending an official announcement.

The right-back completed his medicals last week after an agreement between the two clubs and joined Asante Kotoko in pre-season.

Asamoah is known for his exceptional defensive prowess and skill in offensive moves from the right wing. His abilities have attracted attention in recent seasons.

Bofoakwa Tano's triumphant promotion to the Ghana Premier League last season, which brought an end to the team's sixteen-year absence from the top-tier league, was made possible in large part by Samuel Asamoah.

Kotoko are aiming to bounce back from their disappointing campaign last season in which they finished fourth behind Medeama SC, Aduana Stars and Bechem United.

They also bowed out of the MTN FA Cup and the CAF Champions League.