Kotoko and Hearts of Oak to battle for President's Cup in league showdown

Published on: 27 February 2023
Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) have announced that the upcoming match between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League will also serve as the President's Cup.

The match will be the second encounter between the two teams this season, with the previous match resulting in a draw.

This time, the winner will not only earn three points in the league but also receive the President's Cup from Nana Akufo-Addo, who will be attending as a special guest.

In the event of a draw, both teams will receive a point in the league, and the winner of the President's Cup will be determined by a penalty shootout.

The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 5, the day before Ghana's 66th Independence anniversary celebrations.

