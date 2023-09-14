Asante Kotoko announce new communications team

Asante Kotoko have announced a new five-member communications team in preparation for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

This move comes as part of the club's efforts to enhance their promotion and communication activities.

The newly assembled communications team consists of Daniel Kwame Dankwah, Anthony Twum Barimah, Samuel Akosa Owusu Jnr., Adu Acheampong, and Seth Nii Darko. These individuals will play a vital role in managing and promoting the club's activities through various communication channels.

Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, the Administrative Manager of Asante Kotoko, will serve as the head of the Communication Team, providing oversight and guidance to the newly appointed members.

In response to the appointments, Dasoberi expressed his gratitude to the new members for accepting their roles within the club. He emphasised the importance of teamwork and collaboration in achieving the goals of Asante Kotoko, encouraging everyone to contribute to the success of the club.

Kotoko are gearing up for the new season, and they are set to open their campaign with a home game against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.