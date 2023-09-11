Asante Kotoko announce squad for 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum has named a 31-man squad for the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The squad features notable new signings, including Baba Yahaya, Yahaya Dawuni, Nanabayin Amoah, Andrews Ntim Manu, Samuel Asamoah, Yussif Nurudeen Mohammed, Henry Ansu, and Kalo Quattara.

In the goalkeeping department, Danlad Ibrahim and Frederick Asare are set to play key roles, while midfield duties will be handled by talents like Justic Blay and Eric Serge Zeze. Among the striking options, fans can look forward to the top scorer from last season, Steven Mukwala.

Kotoko's pre-season preparations, guided by Ogum, culminated in a recent goalless draw against another Premier League side, Nsoatreman FC, at the Baba Yara Stadium.

After finishing in fourth place last season, Kotoko are determined to mount a strong challenge for the league title and aim to compete fiercely with defending champions Medeama SC. Kotoko came into last season as league champions but ended the campaign trophyless.

Kotoko's first match of the new season is on Sunday against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

GOALKEEPERS

Frederick Asare

Danlad Ibrahim

Moise Pouaty

DEFENDERS

Sheriff Mohammed

Issahak Fuseini

Yahaya Dawuni

Nanabayin Amoah

Samuel Asamoah

Yussif Nurudeen Mohammed

Henry Ansu

Nicholas Osei Bonsu

John Tedeku

Augustine Agyapong

MIDFIELDERS

Shadrach Addo

Justice Blay

Rocky Dwamena

Richmond Lamptey

Sheriff Mohammed

Enoch Morrison

Eric Serge Zeze

Baba Yahaya

Michael Dwamena

Amidu Peter Acquah

Bernard Somuah

Andrews Ntim Manu

Julius Ofori

Nicholas Mensah

STRIKERS

Steven Mukwala Dese

Kalo Quattara

Georges Mfegue

Isaac Oppong