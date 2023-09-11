Asante Kotoko announce squad for 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum has named a 31-man squad for the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.
The squad features notable new signings, including Baba Yahaya, Yahaya Dawuni, Nanabayin Amoah, Andrews Ntim Manu, Samuel Asamoah, Yussif Nurudeen Mohammed, Henry Ansu, and Kalo Quattara.
In the goalkeeping department, Danlad Ibrahim and Frederick Asare are set to play key roles, while midfield duties will be handled by talents like Justic Blay and Eric Serge Zeze. Among the striking options, fans can look forward to the top scorer from last season, Steven Mukwala.
Kotoko's pre-season preparations, guided by Ogum, culminated in a recent goalless draw against another Premier League side, Nsoatreman FC, at the Baba Yara Stadium.
After finishing in fourth place last season, Kotoko are determined to mount a strong challenge for the league title and aim to compete fiercely with defending champions Medeama SC. Kotoko came into last season as league champions but ended the campaign trophyless.
Kotoko's first match of the new season is on Sunday against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.
GOALKEEPERS
Frederick Asare
Danlad Ibrahim
Moise Pouaty
DEFENDERS
Sheriff Mohammed
Issahak Fuseini
Yahaya Dawuni
Nanabayin Amoah
Samuel Asamoah
Yussif Nurudeen Mohammed
Henry Ansu
Nicholas Osei Bonsu
John Tedeku
Augustine Agyapong
MIDFIELDERS
Shadrach Addo
Justice Blay
Rocky Dwamena
Richmond Lamptey
Sheriff Mohammed
Enoch Morrison
Eric Serge Zeze
Baba Yahaya
Michael Dwamena
Amidu Peter Acquah
Bernard Somuah
Andrews Ntim Manu
Julius Ofori
Nicholas Mensah
STRIKERS
Steven Mukwala Dese
Kalo Quattara
Georges Mfegue
Isaac Oppong