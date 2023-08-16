Asante Kotoko announce the signing of defender Henry Ansu from Berekum Chelsea

Asante Kotoko SC have confirmed the signing of defender Ansu Henry from Berekum Chelsea ahead of the upcoming season, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Ansu will be a Porcupine Warrior for the next three seasons after signing the contractual agreement with the club on Tuesday after passing medical.

The centre-back has been a regular for the Berekum-based club for the last three seasons, making 83 appearances and scoring seven goals in the process.

The 24-year-old was named man-of-the-match two times last season, where he made 23 appearances for the Berekum-based club.

Ansu is regarded as one of the most experienced and reliable centre-backs in Ghana’s elite division.

He was a member of the Ghana team at the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria earlier this year.

"It's a dream come true because this is a club that most players dream of as a young player, and I am happy to be one of the lucky few," Ansu told the club's official media.

Head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum will be counting on his experience to stabilise the backline, and he's relishing the challenge.

"It's a new challenge, and I know this is a club that demands more from players, but I am ready to make a mark and help the team win whatever trophy available," he stated.

Henry has joined his colleagues for preseason as they prepare for the 2023-24 season, which is kicking off next month