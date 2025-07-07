Asante Kotoko appeals to government for support ahead of CAF Confederation Cup campaign

Chairman of the Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee (IMC), Nana Apinkrah has requested for support from the government as the club prepares for its African journey in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup.

Following their triumph in the Ghana FA Cup competition, the Porcupine Warriors has earned a spot to participate in the CAF second elite club competition next season.

The 2025/26 Confederation Cup campaign will begin in September with the first round of matches scheduled for the weekend of 19th to 21st. Meanwhile, the fixtures for the round will be done in the coming weeks with clubs expected to begin preparations immediately.

Kofi Adams, who is the Minister for Sports and Recreation stormed Kotoko’s dressing on Sunday following their President Cup success over Hearts of Oak and motivate them heading into the Confederation Cup.

However, Nana Apinkrah seized the opportunity and appealed to the government through the Sports Minister for support for their African campaign.

“The journey to Africa is very long and a very tough one. We will need your utmost support not only your personal support, but through you to the government to aid us, as we go forward on the African mission and also to help our league. I have been to other places recently in South Africa and I can say they have support and sponsorships” he said.

Having triumphed over Hearts of Oak, the Porcupine Warriors are expected to travel to South Africa for the Toyota Cup game against Kaizer Chiefs as part of preparations for the African campaign.