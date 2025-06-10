Asante Kotoko appoint Hamza Obeng as assistant coach on two-year deal

Asante Kotoko have confirmed the appointment of Hamza Obeng as the club’s new assistant coach.

The former Hearts of Oak deputy has signed a two-year contract and will also serve as head coach of the Young Porcupines, the club’s youth team.

Obeng joins from Vision FC, where he guided the side to promotion to the Ghana Premier League last season. He is best known for his successful spell at Hearts of Oak, working alongside Samuel Boadu to win the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup double in 2021, followed by another FA Cup triumph in 2022.

Kotoko believe his experience and strong background in youth development will bolster the technical team, currently led by head coach Karim Zito. “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Hamza Obeng Mohammed as assistant coach for the senior team and head coach for the Young Porcupines for two years,” the club said.

The move forms part of Kotoko’s broader strategy to strengthen both the senior squad and the grassroots setup as they seek to return to winning ways after falling short in the league this season.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors are preparing to face Golden Kick in the MTN FA Cup final this Sunday.