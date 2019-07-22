Asante Kotoko appoint journalist Kennedy Boakye Ansah as new Public Relations Officer

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have appointed Kennedy Boakye Ansah as the club's new Public Relations Officer.

Boakye Ansah, who works with the state-owned Ghana Television, replaces Lawyer Samuel Sarfo Duku who is now the Head of Administration and Legal Affairs.

A club statement read: ''Management has with immediate effect re-assigned Samuel Sarfo Duku to be the Head of Administration and Legal Affairs of the club.

''He is to co-ordinate the affairs of all the departments in the club and report to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), George Amoako.

"Consequently, Management has appointed [journalist] Kennedy Boakye Ansah as the Public Relation Officer of the club. His appointment also takes immediate effect.''