Asante Kotoko appoint journalist Kennedy Boakye Ansah as new Public Relations Officer

Published on: 22 July 2019
Kennedy Boakye Ansah

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have appointed Kennedy Boakye Ansah as the club's new Public Relations Officer.

Boakye Ansah, who works with the state-owned Ghana Television, replaces Lawyer Samuel Sarfo Duku who is now the Head of Administration and Legal Affairs.

A club statement read: ''Management has with immediate effect re-assigned Samuel Sarfo Duku to be the Head of Administration and Legal Affairs of the club.

''He is to co-ordinate the affairs of all the departments in the club and report to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), George Amoako.

"Consequently, Management has appointed [journalist] Kennedy Boakye Ansah as the Public Relation Officer of the club. His appointment also takes immediate effect.''

