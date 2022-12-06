Asante Kotoko appoint Orlando Wellington as assistant coach

Asante Kotoko have named experienced trainer Orlando Wellington as the club's new assistant coach.

Wellington joins the technical team of the Porcupine Warriors led by Burkinabe Seydou Zerbo as the team begins preparations ahead of the return of the Ghana Premier League.

"We are delighted to welcome on board Coach ORLANDO WELLINGTON as first team assistant coach. Welcome," wrote the club on Twitter.

The former Ghana U20 assistant coach has wealth of experience in the domestic topflight, having led Berekum Chelsea to their first title in 2010.

He was part of coach Sellas Tetteh's backroom staff during the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2009 in Rwanda. A tournament the Black Satellites won.

Players of Asante Kotoko reassembled on Monday to start preparations ahead of the resumption of the Ghana Premier League.

The domestic league has been on break since the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim was part of the Black Stars squad at the World Cup.