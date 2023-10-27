Asante Kotoko are in good form, but we are also a strong team - Bechem United striker

Bechem United striker Emmanuel Avornyo is rallying his teammates to maintain their focus as they prepare for the Ghana Premier League clash against Asante Kotoko this weekend.

The Hunters are eager to build on their recent victory over Berekum Chelsea, which ended a four-game winless streak. However, they are well aware that their opponent, Kotoko, is determined to rebound from recent setbacks.

In an interview with Kessben FM, Avornyo emphasised the team's readiness for the significant match against Kotoko and the vital need to maintain their concentration throughout the game. Avornyo explained, "Our preparation is going well. We are preparing for the league, not just for the Kotoko match. It's true that they are in good form, but we are also a strong team. Everyone knows Kotoko is a very good side; they are a strong team."

He added, "For a game like this, we need to stay focused. We are really concentrating on the match. It's not just me but the entire team." Avornyo's words reflect the determination within the Bechem United camp to face the formidable challenge posed by Asante Kotoko while aiming for a positive result in the upcoming fixture.

Bechem United face a challenging history against Kotoko, having never secured a league victory in their last 12 meetings, with 10 defeats and two draws in Kumasi. As they prepare for this crucial match on Sunday, the odds are stacked against them.