Asante Kotoko are well prepared for President's Cup - Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene

Published on: 03 July 2025
The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has lauded Asante Kotoko’s preparation ahead of their highly anticipated clash with rivals Hearts of Oak in the 2025 President’s Cup.

The two biggest clubs will clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, July 6.

During a visit to the team’s training grounds, Dr. Amoakohene expressed confidence in the readiness of the players and technical team, stating that they are fully prepared to deliver a performance that will make the region proud.

“They are ready, and from all indications, even if the match were played today, they would make us proud. I want to take this opportunity to thank the technical team for holding the fort and constantly preparing the boys for games of this nature,” the Minister said.

Dr. Amoakohene also emphasised that the support being offered extends beyond the playing body to include the technical bench, encouraging unity and shared motivation across the team.

“The support we are providing is not just for the players, but also for the technical team. We want them all to feel equally motivated, work together as one unit, and secure victory on Sunday," he added.

Kick-off for the game has been scheduled at 15:00 GMT.

